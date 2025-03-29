Fantasy Baseball
Chris Martin headshot

Chris Martin News: Earns first save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Martin struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Martin got the call to close things out Saturday after Luke Jackson was used for the first two games of the series. Martin had no problem getting through the inning and earned the save after striking out Tristan Casas. Martin needed only 13 pitches (nine strikes), and given the Rangers used five relievers in Saturday's win, he could have his number called in Sunday's series finale.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
