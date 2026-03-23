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Chris Martin News: In mix to close with Garcia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that he's comfortable with Martin and Robert Garcia in the closer role, and who he uses in the ninth inning will "depend on the situation," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schumaker at the start of Rangers camp named Garcia and Martin as the favorites to garner save chances, and he still sees the situation the same way on the precipice of Opening Day. The 39-year-old Martin has never had more than four saves in a single season in his career, but he's been one of the most reliable relievers in baseball over the last four years with a 2.60 ERA, 27.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.1 percent walk rate.

Chris Martin
Texas Rangers
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