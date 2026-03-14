Chris Martin News: Records scoreless inning

Martin walked one over a scoreless inning in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.

Martin pitched a scoreless sixth inning in his third Cactus League appearance. He remains in the mix to close games for the Rangers, and one obstacle was cleared Friday when the Rangers designated Alexis Diaz for assignment. That leaves Martin and Robert Garcia as the primary candidates to close games for Texas. Garcia just returned to camp after Team Mexico was ousted from the World Baseball Classic, and the competition between the two will play out over the final two weeks of the Cactus League.