Chris Murphy Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Murphy (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.
Murphy gave up seven runs over his first six innings out of the White Sox' bullpen this season before going down with a left elbow impingement. He has been sidelined only for just over two weeks, so Murphy's rehab assignment shouldn't take long if all goes well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Murphy See More