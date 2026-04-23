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Chris Murphy Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Murphy (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.

Murphy gave up seven runs over his first six innings out of the White Sox' bullpen this season before going down with a left elbow impingement. He has been sidelined only for just over two weeks, so Murphy's rehab assignment shouldn't take long if all goes well.

Chris Murphy
Chicago White Sox
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