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Chris Murphy Injury: Makes rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Murphy (forearm) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, pitching around two hits in a scoreless inning.

Murphy was diagnosed with a left flexor strain less than three weeks ago, so it's a pleasant surprise that he's pitching in games again already. Because his absence has been brief, he shouldn't need many -- if any -- more rehab outings before rejoining the big-league bullpen.

Chris Murphy
Chicago White Sox
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