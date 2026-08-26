Chris Murphy Injury: Makes rehab appearance
Murphy (forearm) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, pitching around two hits in a scoreless inning.
Murphy was diagnosed with a left flexor strain less than three weeks ago, so it's a pleasant surprise that he's pitching in games again already. Because his absence has been brief, he shouldn't need many -- if any -- more rehab outings before rejoining the big-league bullpen.
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