Chris Murphy Injury: Placed on injured list
The White Sox placed Murphy on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left elbow impingement, retroactive to Wednesday.
Murphy gave up one earned run on a solo homer in two-thirds of an inning during his last appearance Tuesday, and he appears to have come away from his latest outing with a nerve issue in his elbow. He'll be sidelined for at least the next two weeks as a result, and with Tyler Schweitzer on his way back to Triple-A, the White Sox will bring Duncan Davitt and Brandon Eisert up from Charlotte to fill the holes on their pitching staff.
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