Chris Murphy Injury: Throwing bullpens

Murphy (elbow) was thrown two bullpen sessions early this spring, Christopher Smith of MassLive reports.

Murphy has thrown a 10-pitch and a 15-pitch bullpen this spring as he works his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last April. The southpaw missed all of last season due to the procedure after throwing 47.2 innings over 20 appearances out of the bullpen for the Red Sox as a rookie in 2023. Smith said Sunday that he's currently aiming to throw to live hitters April 10 and that there's a possibility he could be ready for game action during the first half of the campaign. He added that he's unsure what his role will be upon making it back to the big club, though Smith indicated a desire to be used in a multi-inning role, saying, "I feel like that's something that's going on in baseball now -- guys that can go two innings, guys that can go three innings. So have some utility."