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Chris Murphy News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The White Sox recalled Murphy from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The left-hander returned from a month-long stint on the injured list due to an elbow issue in early May but was immediately optioned to Triple-A. Murphy, who has surrendered seven earned runs with a 6:5 K:BB over six big-league innings this year, is rejoining the MLB club Sunday with Tyler Gilbert going on the family medical emergency list.

Chris Murphy
Chicago White Sox
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