Chris Murphy News: Nabs first save Sunday

Murphy earned the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays, allowing no hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

With closer Seranthony Dominguez unavailable after throwing 46 pitches over back-to-back games, Murphy got the call with a three-run lead in the ninth inning. He worked around a leadoff walk and ended the contest with a three-pitch strikeout. While Sunday was a step in the right direction, the 27-year-old has struggled through five appearances to open the season, yielding six earned runs over 5.1 innings with a 6:4 K:BB.