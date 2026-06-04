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Chris Murphy News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The White Sox optioned Murphy to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

He's being cleared from the roster ahead of Tyler Gilbert's return from the bereavement list prior to Friday's game in Philadelphia. Murphy has made eight appearances out of the White Sox's bullpen this season, permitting seven runs with a 9:8 K:BB over 9.1 frames.

Chris Murphy
Chicago White Sox
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