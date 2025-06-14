Chris Paddack News: Ambushed by Astros

Paddack (2-6) took the loss Friday, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and a walk over four innings as Minnesota was dropped 10-3 by Houston. He struck out only one.

The nine runs and dozen hits were both career worsts for Paddack, who coughed up at least one run in every frame until he got lifted after 85 pitches (56 strikes). Some regression was probably overdue -- the rough outing ended a stretch of 11 straight starts for the right-hander in which he hadn't allowed more than three runs, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB in 64 innings during that span. Paddack will look to rebound in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in Cincinnati.