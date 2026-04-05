Chris Paddack News: Better in bulk role
Paddack did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and four walks across 4.2 innings in relief against the Yankees. He struck out four.
The Marlins elected to use an opener ahead of Paddack on Sunday after he gave up eight runs in four innings in his season debut against the White Sox. It certainly appeared to be the right decision, as Paddack held the Yankees to a lone unearned run, despite having some trouble with his command. It remains to be seen if the Marlins will utilize Paddack as a traditional starter or in a bulk role in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Detroit.
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