Chris Paddack News: Cardinals-Reds game postponed
Paddack will have his start pushed back after Friday's game against the Cardinals was postponed by inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday, and Paddack should take the ball in one of those contests. Paddack allowed two runs over five innings against the Guardians last week in his first start for the Reds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week6 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%16 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway17 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 319 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More