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Chris Paddack News: Cardinals-Reds game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Paddack will have his start pushed back after Friday's game against the Cardinals was postponed by inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday, and Paddack should take the ball in one of those contests. Paddack allowed two runs over five innings against the Guardians last week in his first start for the Reds.

Chris Paddack
Cincinnati Reds
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