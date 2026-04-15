Chris Paddack News: Chased in fifth inning in loss
Paddack (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Paddack held Atlanta in check for the most part, but he wasn't particularly efficient with his pitch count. The right-hander couldn't get through the fifth inning, finishing with 92 pitches and failing to pitch at least five innings for the third time in four starts to begin the year. Paddack appears to have a soft matchup against the Cardinals in his next scheduled start, but he still won't be a recommended fantasy option in most cases while carrying a 5.59 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across his first 19.1 innings.
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