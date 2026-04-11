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Chris Paddack News: Delivers quality start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Paddack (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 2-0 to the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

It was the best outing so far this season for Paddack, who tossed 65 of 96 pitches for strikes but got no run support. The veteran right-hander is still climbing out of the hole he dug when he served up eight runs in his Miami debut, and through three starts and 14.2 innings he carries a 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB. Paddack will look for his first win of 2026 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Atlanta.

Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins
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