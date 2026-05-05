Chris Paddack News: DFA'd by Marlins
The Marlins designated Paddack for assignment Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Paddack was tagged for seven runs over 2.2 innings in his last start versus the Phillies, pushing his season ERA up to 7.63. His velocity was down across the board in that outing, prompting evaluations of his health. While it seems there isn't anything physically wrong with Paddack, the Marlins have nonetheless decided to move on from the righty. Braxton Garrett is the likeliest candidate to fill Paddack's rotation spot, though Robby Snelling should also receive consideration.
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