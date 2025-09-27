Paddack will replace Tarik Skubal on the rubber in Game 162 after Detroit secured a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing the team the rest their ace in the regular-season finale. Since being acquired from the Twins in July, Paddack has posted a 6.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB in 42.2 innings over 11 appearances. He was moved to the bullpen earlier this month but should be able to provide the Tigers with a decent amount of length after tossing five innings of long relief in his most recent appearance Sept. 19 versus Atlanta.