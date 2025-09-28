Paddack surrendered an early solo homer to Masataka Yoshida in the first inning before allowing another three runs to cross in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run shot from David Hamilton. The right-hander never retired more four consecutive batters Sunday and the outing marked the sixth time in the second half he's allowed multiple home runs. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season on a difficult stretch, posting a 7.76 ERA with only 15 strikeouts over his last 31.1 innings across nine appearances.