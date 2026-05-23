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Chris Paddack News: Falls to 0-6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Paddack (0-6) took the loss against the Cardinals in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Paddack generated a solid 12 whiffs on 84 pitches, but he failed to register a clean inning and yielded three runs across the third and fourth. In two starts with the Reds, the 30-year-old has allowed five earned runs through 10 frames. He owns a 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 40.2 innings, including seven outings with Miami, and lines up for a home matchup against Atlanta next weekend.

Chris Paddack
Cincinnati Reds
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