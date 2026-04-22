Chris Paddack News: Fans seven in Tuesday's loss

Paddack (0-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 5-3 to the Cardinals, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were a season high, but it was otherwise another shaky performance from Paddack, who failed to last five innings for the fourth time in five outings. The veteran right-hander has served up five homers in 24 innings, leaving him with a 6.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP despite a seemingly strong 25:6 K:BB, and Paddack may be running out of time to turn things around before he gets bumped from the rotation by younger arms like Robby Snelling. Paddack's unlikely to collect his first win of 2026 in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.