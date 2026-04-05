Chris Paddack News: Following opener Sunday
Paddack won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Yankees but is expected to follow opener Pete Fairbanks, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.
Fairbanks, who is Miami's closer, will instead start Sunday before stepping away from the club for a few days while on the paternity list. Paddack's fantasy outlook shouldn't change much as a result of the switch. He's looking for a bounce-back performance after surrendering eight runs during his season debut.
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