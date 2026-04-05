Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Following opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:20pm

Paddack won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Yankees but is expected to follow opener Pete Fairbanks, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Fairbanks, who is Miami's closer, will instead start Sunday before stepping away from the club for a few days while on the paternity list. Paddack's fantasy outlook shouldn't change much as a result of the switch. He's looking for a bounce-back performance after surrendering eight runs during his season debut.

Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
31 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
41 days ago