Chris Paddack News: Gives up first run of spring
Paddack allowed one run on two hits over four innings in Friday's split-squad game against the Nationals. He struck out three without walking a batter.
The right-hander gave up his first run of the spring on a CJ Abrams single in the second inning. Paddack's 0.69 ERA and 12:3 K:BB over 13 innings in camp are encouraging, but over the last five seasons he's stumbled to a 5.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 while averaging about 76.1 innings a year due to various injuries. Even if he can stay healthy, Paddack doesn't profile as more than an innings-eater for the Marlins while they wait for younger pitchers like Robby Snelling and Braxton Garrett to muscle their way to the majors.
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