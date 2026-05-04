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Chris Paddack News: Health being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Marlins will evaluate Paddack's health after the pitcher experienced a drop in velocity during Sunday's loss to the Phillies, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Paddack averaged just 91.3 mph with his four-seamer, which was down 1.5 mph from his yearly average. He was pummeled for seven runs on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings and is now 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through seven starts. Manager Clayton McCullough said shortly after the outing that Paddack would make his next scheduled start Friday against the Nationals. However, things would change if it's determined Paddack isn't 100 percent physically. If a change is made in the Miami rotation, Braxton Garrett (1.71 ERA, 26:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville) would be the likeliest replacement for Paddack, though Robby Snelling (1.86 ERA, 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings at Jacksonville) would also receive consideration.

Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins
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