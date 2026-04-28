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Chris Paddack News: Lasts four innings Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Paddack did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings against the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Paddack limited the damage after allowing two runs in the first inning but recorded just one strikeout and was pulled after four innings on 67 pitches. In his first season with the Marlins, the right-hander has struggled, posting an 0-4 record with a 6.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 28 innings (six appearances). His 26:7 K:BB is solid, but the results haven't followed, and Paddack will look to earn his first win of the campaign in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Phillies.

Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins
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