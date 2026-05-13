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Chris Paddack News: Links up with Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 10:25am

Paddack signed a contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Paddack signed with Cincinnati after a brief stint as a free agent. The 30-year-old righty struggled in seven appearances for Miami before being released Sunday, recording a 7.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings. It is unclear whether Paddack will report to Cincinnati or Triple-A Louisville, but even if it's a minor-league deal, he could get a look with the Reds soon given the injuries in their rotation.

Chris Paddack
Cincinnati Reds
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