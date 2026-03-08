Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Looking good this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Paddack gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old right-hander built up to 40 pitches (27 strikes) against a patchwork lineup headlined by Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. Paddack's fastball topped out at 95.8 mph, and through six spring innings he has yet to allow a run while posting a 6:1 K:BB. Given his injury-plagued career and 5.22 ERA over 246.1 innings the last two seasons between the Twins and Tigers, however, simply taking a regular turn for the Marlins in 2026 would be an accomplishment.

