Chris Paddack News: Looking good this spring

Paddack gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old right-hander built up to 40 pitches (27 strikes) against a patchwork lineup headlined by Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. Paddack's fastball topped out at 95.8 mph, and through six spring innings he has yet to allow a run while posting a 6:1 K:BB. Given his injury-plagued career and 5.22 ERA over 246.1 innings the last two seasons between the Twins and Tigers, however, simply taking a regular turn for the Marlins in 2026 would be an accomplishment.