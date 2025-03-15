Fantasy Baseball
Chris Paddack News: Looks sharp in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Paddack gave up two earned runs over four innings with six strikeouts and no walks in Friday's split-squad win over the Rays. He has a 5.59 ERA with nine strikeouts and no walks this spring.

Paddack left his previous start Saturday with a head contusion after a liner deflected off his glove, but he never entered the concussion protocol. He looked back to full strength and the injury doesn't look like an issue for Opening Day. While Paddack hasn't had the best numbers this spring, he's had solid strikeout totals and he appears set to begin the season as the No. 4 starter.

