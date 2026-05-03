Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Losing ways continue Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Paddack (0-5) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

The Phillies ambushed Paddack on Sunday, throttling the hurler for six runs in the opening frame. The right-hander remains with just one quality start in 2026, and he's been unable to get through five innings in his other six outings. Still winless on the season, Paddack won't be a recommended fantasy option when he takes a 7.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 27:10 over 30.2 frames into his next scheduled outing versus the division-rival Nationals.

Chris Paddack
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago