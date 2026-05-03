Chris Paddack News: Losing ways continue Sunday
Paddack (0-5) took the loss Sunday against the Phillies, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out one.
The Phillies ambushed Paddack on Sunday, throttling the hurler for six runs in the opening frame. The right-hander remains with just one quality start in 2026, and he's been unable to get through five innings in his other six outings. Still winless on the season, Paddack won't be a recommended fantasy option when he takes a 7.63 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 27:10 over 30.2 frames into his next scheduled outing versus the division-rival Nationals.
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