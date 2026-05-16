Chris Paddack News: No-decision in Cincinnati debut

Paddack did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Paddack put the Reds in an early hole after yielding a two-run single to Bryan Rocchio in the second inning, but the veteran right-hander settled in and did not give up another run the rest of the way. Paddack induced eight whiffs while tossing 56 strikes on 78 pitches (71.8 percent strike rate) and put on a solid showing in his Reds debut, six days after being released by the Marlins. He's lined up to start against the Cardinals next weekend, and Paddack should remain in the Reds' rotation for as long as Rhett Lowder (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list.