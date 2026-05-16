Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: No-decision in Cincinnati debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Paddack did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Paddack put the Reds in an early hole after yielding a two-run single to Bryan Rocchio in the second inning, but the veteran right-hander settled in and did not give up another run the rest of the way. Paddack induced eight whiffs while tossing 56 strikes on 78 pitches (71.8 percent strike rate) and put on a solid showing in his Reds debut, six days after being released by the Marlins. He's lined up to start against the Cardinals next weekend, and Paddack should remain in the Reds' rotation for as long as Rhett Lowder (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list.

Chris Paddack
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago