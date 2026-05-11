Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Released by Marlins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Marlins released Paddack on Sunday.

This was a formality, as Paddack had been cast off the 40-man roster and is now a free agent after passing through waivers. Paddack held a 7.63 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through seven starts for Miami but should find work quickly from a team in need of rotation depth. He might need to go to the minor leagues first, however.

Chris Paddack
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Paddack See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago