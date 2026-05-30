Chris Paddack News: Remains winless

Paddack (0-7) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings as the Reds fell 8-3 to Atlanta. He failed to strike out a batter.

The veteran right-hander is 0-2 with Cincinnati after an 0-5 start to the year with Miami. Paddack tossed 52 of 86 pitches for strikes Friday before exiting, and since being picked up to patch a hole at the back of the Reds' rotation, he's managed a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB in 15 innings over three starts. Rhett Lowder (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment next week and may only need one outing before coming off the IL, but that still leaves Paddack to handle at least one more start, which is set to come at home next week against the Royals.