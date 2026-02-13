Chris Paddack News: Rotation spot secure
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced Friday that Paddack will be included in Miami's starting rotation to begin the season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander signed with the Marlins earlier this week and will be guaranteed a rotation spot despite posting a 5.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 112:37 K:BB across 158 regular-season innings between the Tigers and Twins last year. That workload was a career high and was the first time since Paddack's rookie year in 2019 that he topped 110 frames. He's never come close to replicating the 3.33 ERA he posted during his debut campaign, however.
