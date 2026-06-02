Chris Paddack News: Slated to shift to bullpen soon
Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Paddack could be available out of the bullpen as soon as Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
As long as Rhett Lowder's (shoulder) rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday goes well, he will slide back into the Reds' rotation and push Paddack to a relief role. Paddack has collected a 6.90 ERA and 35:17 K:BB over 45.2 innings between the Marlins and Reds this season.
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