Chris Paddack News: Starting Friday

Paddack (head) is starting Friday's split-squad game against the Rays.

The right-hander departed his previous start Saturday with a head contusion after a liner deflected off his glove, but he never entered the concussion protocol. Paddack has underwhelmed in his two spring outings with four runs allowed and a 3:0 K:BB over 5.2 innings, but he still appears on track to win a job at the back end of Minnesota's rotation.