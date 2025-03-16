Fantasy Baseball
Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Wins spot in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Paddack will begin the season in the Minnesota rotation with David Festa and Zebby Matthews optioned to Triple-A, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Paddack showed he was healthy in his last start after suffering a head contusion after a liner deflected off his glove in his previous outing. Paddack, who didn't pitch in the majors after July due to a forearm strain, showed he's back to full strength this spring even if his numbers are not overly impressive. He has a 5.59 ERA with nine strikeouts and no walks this spring.

