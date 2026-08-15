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Chris Roycroft News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:31pm

The Rays optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

After coming up from the minors July 29, Roycroft coughed up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning two batters in 4.1 innings. His poor performance will now cost him his place in the Rays' bullpen in favor of Joe Boyle.

Chris Roycroft
Tampa Bay Rays
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