Chris Roycroft News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Rays recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Roycroft has been bludgeoned for 14 runs over 17.1 frames out of the Rays' bullpen this season. He will give the Rays a fresh bullpen arm after the team's relievers covered 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.
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