Chris Roycroft headshot

Chris Roycroft News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Rays recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Roycroft has been bludgeoned for 14 runs over 17.1 frames out of the Rays' bullpen this season. He will give the Rays a fresh bullpen arm after the team's relievers covered 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Chris Roycroft
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Roycroft See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Roycroft See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
23 days ago