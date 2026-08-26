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Chris Roycroft News: Recalled to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Athletics recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Roycroft was a waiver claim of the A's on Tuesday, and he will report directly to the big club. The big right-hander has given up 23 runs with an 18:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings between the Cardinals and Rays this season.

Chris Roycroft
Sacramento Athletics
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