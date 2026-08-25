Chris Roycroft News: Scooped up off waivers by Athletics
The Athletics claimed Roycroft off waivers from the Rays on Tuesday.
Roycroft has been bludgeoned for 23 runs with an 18:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings across 18 relief appearances between the Cardinals and Rays this season. The big righty has minor-league options remaining and appears headed to Triple-A Las Vegas for the time being.
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