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Chris Roycroft News: Scooped up off waivers by Athletics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 12:14am

The Athletics claimed Roycroft off waivers from the Rays on Tuesday.

Roycroft has been bludgeoned for 23 runs with an 18:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings across 18 relief appearances between the Cardinals and Rays this season. The big righty has minor-league options remaining and appears headed to Triple-A Las Vegas for the time being.

Chris Roycroft
Sacramento Athletics
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