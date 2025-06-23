Chris Sale Injury: No timetable for return
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that while the team fully anticipates Sale to pitch again this season, it won't have a timetable until it sees how the pitcher's fractured left ribcage heals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Sale suffered the ribcage fracture while making a diving play during his start last Wednesday against the Mets and was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. He will remain with the major-league club on its road trip because the team travels with a machine that Sale will use to help stimulate bone healing. Atlanta should have more on Sale's progress in the coming weeks.
