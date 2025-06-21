Chris Sale Injury: Shelved with rib fracture

Atlanta placed Sale on the 15-day injured list with a fractured left ribcage Saturday.

Sale made a diving play in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Mets and damaged his ribs in the process, resulting in his placement on the IL for the first time this season. He'll be eligible to return from the IL in early July, though it's likely he'll need more than a minimum-length stay. Austin Cox was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to give Atlanta extra bullpen depth in the short term, and the team will likely keep rookie Didier Fuentes in the rotation until Sale is ready to return from the shelf.