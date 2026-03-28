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Chris Sale News: Blanks KC for first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Sale (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 6-0 shutout of the Royals, giving up three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The veteran southpaw was dominant to kick off the 2026 campaign, firing 54 of 88 pitches for strikes while not allowing an extra-base hit. Sale has yet to make 30 starts in a season for Atlanta, taking the mound 50 total times in his two years with the club, but the results when he's been available have been generally outstanding -- he's delivered a 2.46 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 390:71 K:BB in 303.1 innings. Sale will look to keep rolling at home against the A's next week in his next scheduled start.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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