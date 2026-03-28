Chris Sale News: Blanks KC for first win
Sale (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 6-0 shutout of the Royals, giving up three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.
The veteran southpaw was dominant to kick off the 2026 campaign, firing 54 of 88 pitches for strikes while not allowing an extra-base hit. Sale has yet to make 30 starts in a season for Atlanta, taking the mound 50 total times in his two years with the club, but the results when he's been available have been generally outstanding -- he's delivered a 2.46 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 390:71 K:BB in 303.1 innings. Sale will look to keep rolling at home against the A's next week in his next scheduled start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Cy Young Award Odds3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Busts8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More