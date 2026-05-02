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Chris Sale News: Carves up Rockies in sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Sale (6-1) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out 11.

Facing a tough assignment in Colorado, Sale delivered perhaps his best start of the season thus far. The 37-year-old southpaw fanned a season-high 11 on Saturday, tied a season most in innings and submitted his sixth start of the year with at least six frames while giving up one run or zero. Sale has a stellar 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 49:12 over 42 innings, but a daunting task in Los Angeles against the Dodgers is on tap for his next outing.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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