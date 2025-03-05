Fantasy Baseball
Chris Sale headshot

Chris Sale News: Dazzles in Tuesday's outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:38am

Sale walked one and struck out four over four scoreless, no-hit innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner looked to be nearly in regular-season form as he carved up a Minnesota lineup that included plenty of potential Opening Day starters, with his strikeouts coming against the likes of Matt Wallner, Ty France and Jose Miranda. Sale's outing was even more encouraging considering that Drake Baldwin was getting the start at catcher in place of Sean Murphy (ribs), as Atlanta could elect to bring the prospect north on the 26-man roster. Sale remains on track to get the Opening Day nod against the Padres on March 27.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
