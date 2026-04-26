Chris Sale headshot

Chris Sale News: Excellent again in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Sale (5-1) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

It was another stellar outing from Sale, as he notched his fifth win and quality start while setting a new season high with nine punchouts. The veteran southpaw has allowed just two runs over 19 innings in his last three starts, lowering his ERA to 2.31 on the year with a 0.91 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB across 35 innings. Sale is tentatively lined up to face the Rockies at Coors Field his next time out.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
8 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago