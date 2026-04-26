Chris Sale News: Excellent again in fifth win

Sale (5-1) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

It was another stellar outing from Sale, as he notched his fifth win and quality start while setting a new season high with nine punchouts. The veteran southpaw has allowed just two runs over 19 innings in his last three starts, lowering his ERA to 2.31 on the year with a 0.91 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB across 35 innings. Sale is tentatively lined up to face the Rockies at Coors Field his next time out.