Chris Sale News: Goes seven innings in loss
Sale (6-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.
Sale's four-start winning streak came to an end in this battle between early leaders in the National League this season. This was also just the second time in eight starts Sale has given up more than one run, with both of those instances coming in Southern California. Sale has a dominant 2.20 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB across 49 innings over eight starts this season. The southpaw will look to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Cubs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 8Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 27 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 27 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More