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Chris Sale News: Goes seven innings in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Sale (6-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Sale's four-start winning streak came to an end in this battle between early leaders in the National League this season. This was also just the second time in eight starts Sale has given up more than one run, with both of those instances coming in Southern California. Sale has a dominant 2.20 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB across 49 innings over eight starts this season. The southpaw will look to bounce back in his next start, which is projected to be at home versus the Cubs.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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