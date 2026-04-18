Chris Sale headshot

Chris Sale News: Goes seven strong for fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Sale (4-1) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Sale surrendered a solo homer in the second inning but was otherwise dominant, throwing 73 of 101 pitches for strikes and logging six scoreless frames. Aside from a six-run clunker April 6, the veteran southpaw has yielded just three earned runs across four quality starts. He'll carry a 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 29 innings into a road matchup against the Nationals next week.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago