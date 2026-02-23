Chris Sale News: Humming to begin spring
Sale topped out at 96 mph with his fastball in his first game action of the spring Sunday, allowing two hits and striking out three over two scoreless innings against the Twins, Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran southpaw tossed 37 pitches and fired first-pitch strikes to all eight batters he faced, and Sale even had to make a tough defensive play on a Trevor Larnach chopper. After he missed significant time last summer due to a rib fracture, it was a very encouraging performance from Sale to begin his spring. In two seasons with Atlanta, he's averaged 151.2 innings with a 2.46 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11.57 K/9.
