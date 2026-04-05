Chris Sale News: In clear to start Monday
Atlanta lists Sale (illness) as its probable starter for Monday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.
Sale fought through a stomach bug during his most recent start this past Wednesday against the Athletics, but it won't be anything that prevents him from making his next turn through the rotation on normal rest. The 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner has breezed through his first two outings of the season, claiming a pair of wins while allowing just one earned run and posting a 9:3 K:BB across 12 innings.
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