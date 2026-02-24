Chris Sale News: Inks extension
Sale agreed to a one-year, $27 million contract extension with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes a club option for $30 million in 2028, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sale was set to hit free agency after the season but will get some extra security with this deal. His fastball was up to 96 mph in his first spring action Sunday as he logged two scoreless innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL EastYesterday
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3005 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise21 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30033 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More